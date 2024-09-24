12 Singaporean military personnel injured when 2 armored vehicles collide in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Twelve Singaporean military personnel have been injured in a collision between two armored vehicles during training in Australia. The Singapore Defense Ministry says the injuries occurred when one Hunter Armored Fighting Vehicle rear-ended another on Tuesday at Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area in Queensland state. The Singapore Army says all 12 received medical care and had rejoined their unit by Wednesday. The defense minstry says the exercise was paused overnight “to remind drivers to maintain proper distance” between vehicles. The Singapore Armed Forces are conducting Exercise Wallaby, its largest overseas unilateral exercise involving 6,200 personnel.

