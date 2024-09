BEIJING (AP) — China has test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean. The defense ministry said the ICBM launched Wednesday morning carried a dummy warhead and fell into the targeted area. The ministry statement said the launch was part of annual routine training and was not directed against any country.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.