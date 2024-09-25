California governor signs bills to bolster gun control

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed several measures to bolster the state’s gun safety laws. The new laws signed by Newsom Tuesday will expand restrictions on who could own firearms, prevent the proliferation of “ghost guns” and increase protections for domestic violence survivors. The California Legislature is controlled by Democrats and has advanced some of the strictest gun laws in the country, but many have not survived court challenges. Newsom has positioned himself as a national leader on gun control. The Democratic governor kickstarted a campaign last year calling for a constitutional amendment on gun safety but has seen little success.

