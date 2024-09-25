Skip to Content
Pope expels a bishop and 9 other people from a Peru movement over ‘sadistic’ abuses

By
New
Published 10:52 AM

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has taken the unusual decision to expel 10 people from a troubled Catholic movement in Peru after a Vatican investigation uncovered “sadistic” abuses of power, authority and spirituality. The move against the leadership of the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, or Sodalitium of Christian Life, followed Francis’ decision last month to expel the group’s founder, Luis Figari, after he was found to have sodomized his recruits. The decision was announced Wednesday by the Peruvian Bishops Conference, which posted a statement from the Vatican embassy on its website.

