Sudan’s jailed former strongman Omar al-Bashir is taken to a hospital in the north for better care

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s former autocratic President Omar al-Bashir, who ruled for 30 years before he was toppled in a popular uprising and then jailed by the country’s military rulers, has been transferred to a medical facility in northern Sudan. His lawyer said on Wednesday that the 80-year-old al-Bashir was moved from a military facility on the outskirts of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, the previous day. The lawyer says al-Bashir’s health had deteriorated recently but that “his condition is not critical.” Also transferred to the north was Sudan’s former Defense Minister Abdel-Rahim Muhammad Hussein. He was arrested soon after al-Bashir was toppled in 2019. Both are wanted by the International Criminal Court n war crimes and genocide charges.

