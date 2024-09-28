Baltic states and Poland seek EU funds for a massive border defense line

HELSINKI (AP) — NATO members Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland will seek European Union funding to build a network of bunkers, barriers, distribution lines and military warehouses along their borders with Russia and Belarus. The three Baltic countries initially announced the plan for a “Baltic Defense Line” in January. In May, Poland announced a similar project called the “Eastern Shield” with a purpose to strengthen its borders with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Belarus. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said Saturday that the need for a Baltic defense line stems from the security situation and supports NATO’s new forward defense concept.

