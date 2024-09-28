Main Czech opposition party wins most seats in election for a third of Senate

PRAGUE (AP) — The main Czech opposition group led by former populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis has won an election for a third of the seats in the Senate. The ruling coalition still retained a majority in the house. Babis’ ANO, or YES in English, has won eight of the 27 seats up for grabs in the 81-seat Senate. It’s the first time the centrist movement won that many seats in the chamber. The candidates linked to the coalition won 15 seats. The results are a boost for Babis ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections. ANO has been the most popular party and is favoured to win that vote.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.