Sharpton and Central Park Five members get out the vote in battleground Pennsylvania

NEW YORK (AP) — With less than 40 days until Election Day, the Rev. Al Sharpton’s choice of a battleground state for a get-out-the-vote bus tour made sense. It was a strategic choice on Sharpton’s part to recruit speakers who many first knew as Black and Latino teenagers wrongly convicted in a case that former President Donald Trump supported so vociferously. The civil rights leader and more than 50 supporters boarded a bus Friday from Harlem to Philadelphia with members of the group formerly known as the Central Park Five to energize youth voters. It was the first stop of the National Action Network’s voter engagement tour, with future appearances planned in the battleground states of Ohio, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

