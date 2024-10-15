30-year-old woman reported missing in Jackson
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) —The Jackson Police Department is looking for Braigene Marcel Collins. She was last seen on September 14 at the 49er Inn and Suites in Jackson.
She is 30 years old, 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She typically wears a black curly-haired wig. Police said it's unknown what Collins was wearing at the time.
If you have any information on her, contact the Jackson Police Department at 307-733-1430.