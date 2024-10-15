An ex-politician faces at least 20 years in prison in the killing of a Las Vegas reporter
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Las Vegas-area politician is set to be sentenced in the killing of an investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of his conduct in office. A jury in August set Robert Telles’ sentence at a minimum of 20 years to life, and a judge on Wednesday can invoke several sentencing enhancements to make the minimum 28 years. The jury found him guilty of murder for stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German to death in September 2022. Telles denied killing German. But evidence against him was strong, including his DNA beneath German’s fingernails. Telles’ attorney has said Telles intends to appeal his conviction.