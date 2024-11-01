Roadside bomb targeting police kills 7 people, including 5 children, in southwest Pakistan
Associated Press
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful bomb attached to a motorcycle has exploded near a vehicle carrying police officers in restive southwest Pakistan, killing seven people, including five nearby children. A police official says the attack occurred Friday in Mastung in Balochistan province. He says a motorized rickshaw carrying schoolchildren was nearby when the bombing happened, resulting in the deaths of five children, a police officer and a passerby. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion is likely to fall on separatist groups that have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in recent months.