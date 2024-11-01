Voters in Pennsylvania county courted by Harris, Trump, have 1 more day to cast early ballots

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Voters in a populous suburban Philadelphia county heavily courted by the presidential candidates have one more day to cast their ballots early. Bucks County voters have until 5 p.m. Friday to apply for and receive a mail-in ballot. The county has traditionally been an election bellwether. The court-ordered deadline is a three-day extension, stemming from a lawsuit brought by the campaign of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, the Republican National Committee and GOP Senate candidate David McCormick. The suit alleges that voters faced disenfranchisement when they were turned away by county application-processing offices that had closed.

