Israel investigates leaks that appear to have bolstered Netanyahu as Gaza truce talks stalled

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli court is considering whether to lift a gag order on a case surrounding suspected leaks of classified information from an associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Critics say they were aimed at giving him political cover as Gaza cease-fire talks ground to a halt. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and says no one from his office has been arrested or is under investigation. He has downplayed the affair and publicly called for the gag order to be lifted. Israeli media reports say the case concerns the leak of classified information to two European media outlets by an adviser who may not have been formally employed and did not have security clearance, without naming the individual.

