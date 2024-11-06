Republicans rack up another good election night in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Just like the 12 other elections this century, it was a good night for Republicans in South Carolina. The GOP continues to gain seats almost 25 years after taking control of nearly the entire government. On Tuesday, the party did not lose a single incumbent and they may have added four Senate seats to have a 34-12 advantage in the chamber and their first-ever supermajority. In the House, Republicans held firm with 87 seats in a 124-member chamber with two vacancies. The combination means Republicans can put constitutional amendment on ballots without a single Democratic vote. South Carolina Democrats say Donald Trump’s surprisingly broad support combined with longterm advantages for Republicans like gerrymandering hurt their efforts.

