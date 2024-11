In a story published Nov. 5, 2024, about Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson winning reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Dakota, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Johnson served on the South Dakota Public Service Commission. It was the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

