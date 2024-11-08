Holiday Market at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho is hosting its annual free holiday market, Beaux Cadeaux this weekend.

This two-day event will feature more than 20 juried artisans selling unique, handmade gifts, perfect for the holiday season.

From Friday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can explore a wide

range of exquisite handcrafted items, including artwork, jewelry, bags, home decor, and more.

On Friday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., a festive no-host bar will be open. Soup and bread from Great Harvest will be offered free to all visitors from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. each day. Admission is free.

Beaux Cadeaux is an opportunity to kick off the holiday season and support local artisans, finding one-of-a-kind gifts.

This holiday market is also a major fundraiser for TAM to maintain their mission of bringing accessible, high-quality art education to the community.

Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation is sponsoring this event.