NBPA reaches Kyle Singler’s family after cryptic Instagram video draws concern

The National Basketball Players Association has connected with former Duke star and NBA player Kyle Singler’s family after he said he fears for his life in a cryptic Instagram video he posted. The NBPA said it offers support to all current and former members. The 36-year-old Singler spoke slowly and was shirtless in the first video, which was posted Tuesday morning. It drew an outpouring of concern and support from former teammates and others and has been shared more than 12,000 times. He has posted two short videos since the first one. He was more stable in the second video while repeating some of the grievances from the first.

