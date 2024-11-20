Judge says Kohberger can face death penalty if convicted

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - An Ada County judge ruled Thursday that suspected murder suspect Bryan Kohberger can face the death penalty if convicted.

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Moscow in November 2022.

In a 55-page ruling, Judge Steven Hippler explained why Kohberger can still face the death penalty.

The ruling comes after Kohberger's defense team tried to get the death penalty off the table.

Kohberger's trial is scheduled to begin in August 2025.

The ruling can be found below.