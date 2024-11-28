Customers at this Starbucks can sip coffee and observe a quiet North Korean mountain village

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Coffee drinkers can sip their beverages and view a quiet North Korean mountain village from a Starbucks shop at a South Korean border observatory. Customers have to pass a military checkpoint before entering the observatory that overlooks a North Korean mountain and a nearby village. The South Korean city of Gimpo said hosting Starbucks was part of efforts to develop its border facilities as a tourist destination. Other border cities are trying to do the same, even as tensions grow between the war-divided Koreas.

