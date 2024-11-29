Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets engaged to Hailee Steinfeld

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actor Hailee Steinfeld are engaged. The couple posted a photo to their Instagram followers on Friday of Allen on one knee proposing marriage. Allen and Steinfeld were first linked in the spring of 2023. They kept their romance relatively quiet for a while, but Steinfeld has since begun attending Bills home games, and the couple hosted a Halloween party this fall. The 27-year-old Steinfeld was nominated for an Oscar for “True Grit” in 2010. The 28-year-old Allen is one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. Both are California natives.

