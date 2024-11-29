China sentences journalist detained at meal with Japanese diplomat to 7 years for espionage

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Beijing has sentenced a prominent Chinese journalist to seven in years in prison for espionage. Dong Yuyu, a commentator and editor, was taken away by police while meeting a Japanese diplomat at a restaurant in February 2022. He has been in police custody since then. The Beijing Number 2 Intermediate People’s Court read the verdict but did not share a copy with Dong’s lawyers or family. No announcement was available on the court’s website or its Weibo account. The verdict named then-Japanese ambassador Hideo Tarumi and Shanghai-based chief diplomat Masaru Okada as agents belonging to an espionage organization, according the family’s statement.

