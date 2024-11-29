First popularly elected Black mayor in New England, Thirman Milner, has died at 91

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut NAACP says that former Hartford Mayor Thirman Milner has died. He was 91. Milner was the first popularly elected Black mayor in New England. He served as Hartford’s Democratic mayor from 1981 to 1987. The Connecticut NAACP says in a statement that “His tenure was marked by significant strides towards equity, justice, and empowerment for all.” Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont praised Milner in a statement recognizing his contributions in politics and civil rights work, which included marching with Martin Luther King, Jr. Milner’s death was announced Friday. It was unclear exactly when or where he died.

