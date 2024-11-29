Iran to begin enriching uranium with thousands of advanced centrifuges, UN watchdog says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran will begin enriching uranium with thousands of advanced centrifuges at its two main nuclear facilities at Fordo and Natanz. That’s according to a statement Friday from the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency. It further raises tensions over Tehran’s program as it enriches at near weapons-grade levels. The IAEA only mentioned Iran enriching uranium with new centrifuges to 5% purity, far lower than the 60% it currently does — likely signaling that it still wants to negotiate with the West and the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

