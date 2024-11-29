Israelis are wary of returning to the north because they don’t trust the ceasefire with Hezbollah

KIBBUTZ MALKIYA, Israel (AP) — Even after a tenuous Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire took hold this week, the mood among residents of northern Israel is far from celebratory. Few are returning immediately to homes near the border with Lebanon. They say they don’t trust that Hezbollah’s fire is really over. Many do not trust that United Nations peacekeepers will be able to keep the militant group away from the border, and they are bitter toward an Israeli government they feel abandoned them. It’s a stark contrast to Lebanon, where thousands have jammed roads in a rush back to their homes in the south near the border.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.