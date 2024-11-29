Protesters in Serbia hold 15-minute blockade for 15 victims of roof collapse, demanding justice

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Protesters in Serbia stood in silence for 15 minutes on Friday for the victims of a roof collapse four weeks ago in a northern city, seeking to keep up pressure on the populist authorities to punish those responsible for the tragedy. Traffic was blocked in several Serbian cities and towns, including in the northern city of Novi Sad where the concrete outer roof at the central railway station smashed down on people on Nov. 1 without a warning. Initially 14 people died and three were injured but one more person later died in hospital.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.