The Supreme Court will hear arguments over Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the constitutionality of Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. The case being heard Wednesday will have a national impact because at least 25 other states have adopted similar laws in recent years. The fight over whether transgender adolescents can access puberty blockers and hormonal treatments is part of a broader effort to regulate the lives of transgender people, including which sports competitions they can join and which bathrooms they can use. Trump backed a national ban on such care as part of his 2024 campaign in which he demeaned and mocked transgender people.

