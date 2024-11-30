An explosion damages water and power supply in Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A powerful explosion has damaged a water canal and temporarily cut water and power supply to Kosovo’s cities. Prime Minister Albin Kurti blamed groups supported by Serbia, a charge denied by Belgrade. Kurti said the explosion on Friday disrupted water supply to some cities and main power plants. It followed two other explosions in previous days on buildings of a police station and local authorities in the same area in the north of the country, mostly populated by the ethnic Serb minority. Serbia’s Foreign Minister Marko Djuric condemned the explosion but also criticized Kurti for rushing to blame Belgrade.

