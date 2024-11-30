Magic can’t save ‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint from a $2.3 million tax bill

LONDON (AP) — Former “Harry Potter” film actor Rupert Grint faces a 1.8 million-pound ($2.3 million) bill after he lost a legal battle with the tax authorities. Grint was ordered to pay the money in 2019 after the U.K. tax agency said he had wrongly classed 4.5 million pounds in residuals from the movies as a capital asset rather than income, which is subject to a much higher tax rate. Lawyers for Grint appealed but a tribunal judge this week ruled against the actor. Judge Harriet Morgan said the money “is taxable as income.” Grint starred in all eight Harry Potter films between 2001 and 2011 as the boy wizard’s best friend, Ron Weasley.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.