Romanians cast ballots in parliamentary election as turmoil in presidential race grips the nation

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanians are casting ballots in a parliamentary election sandwiched between a two-round presidential race. The first round plunged the European Union and NATO member country into unprecedented turmoil following allegations of electoral violations and Russian interference. Sunday’s vote will elect a new government and prime minister and determine the formation of the country’s 466-seat legislature. Romanians who are abroad have been able to vote since Saturday. Observers believe the first-round presidential vote indicates a shift toward more populist anti-establishment parties.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.