Senegal demands answers as the West African country commemorates a French colonial massacre

THIAROYE-SUR-MER, Senegal (AP) — Biram Senghor regularly goes to pay his respects at a military cemetery in Thiaroye, a fishing village near Senegal’s capital of Dakar, bowing in front of a different grave each time. The 86-year-old has no way of knowing which grave belongs to his father, M’Bap Senghor, one of hundreds of West African riflemen who fought for France during World War II but were killed on Dec. 1, 1944 by the French army after demanding unpaid wages. In this cemetery where they are supposedly buried, all the graves are anonymous. The circumstances of the killings remain unclear as Senegal commemorates the 80th anniversary of the massacre.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.