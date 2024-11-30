Williams accounts for 3 TDs, No. 21 UNLV beats Nevada 38-14 to make Mountain West title game

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score and No. 21 UNLV will play for the Mountain West championship after defeating Nevada 38-14 on Saturday.

The Rebels (10-2, 6-1 MW, No. 22 CFP) will face Boise State, ranked No. 11 in the AP and CFP polls, on Friday for the conference title and the Group of Five’s spot in the College Football Playoff.

No. 18 Tulane’s 34-24 loss to Memphis on Thursday night cleared the way for the Rebels to set up a win-and-you’re-in showdown with the Broncos.

UNLV continues to rise under second-year coach Barry Odom. The Rebels had been to just four bowls before he took over the program and will be participating in their second consecutive postseason for the first time. They also reached double-digit victories for just the third time and the first since 1984 when Randall Cunningham was under center.

Four decades later, Williams is the quarterback, and against Nevada (3-10, 0-7) he passed for 168 yards and rushed for 104.

Jai’Den Thomas rushed for 135 yards and a TD as UNLV outrushed the Wolf Pack 351-67.

Nevada’s Brendon Lewis passed for 292 yards and two TDs with an interception.

This was the 50th meeting of the in-state rivals, and UNLV gets to keep the Fremont Cannon for the third year in a row. That’s the Rebels’ longest winning streak against their northern neighbors since the John Robinson-coached teams won five in a row from 2000-04.

The Rebels blew it open in the second quarter when linebacker Jackson Woodard recovered a fumble for a touchdown, and Thomas scored from a yard out for a 24-7 halftime lead.

Poll implications

With Tulane’s loss, UNLV has a direct path to the CFP.

The takeaways

Nevada: The Wolf Pack were held more than 100 yards below their rushing average.

UNLV: The Rebels made national news earlier this year when quarterback Matthew Sluka quit three games into the season because of a dispute over name, imagine and likeness. His replacement, Williams, not only kept the offense humming but actually raised it a level.

Up next

UNLV play at Boise State in the Mountain West championship on Friday, while Nevada’s season is over.

