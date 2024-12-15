Brazilian President Lula discharged from hospital after surgery to stop brain bleed
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been discharged from the Sunday after undergoing surgery to stop a brain bleed. The 79-year-old president’s strode onto the stage of a press conference on Sunday morning in a show that he was doing well following the head surgery. Lula’s medical team said the surgery went well and that Lula would be able to walk and hold meetings as he rests in his home in the city of Sao Paolo until Thursday.