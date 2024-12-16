FSU coach Mike Norvell agrees to restructured contract that gives $4.5M to a fundraising campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State and Mike Norvell have agreed to a restructured contract that includes the football coach contributing $4.5 million of his 2025 salary to help launch a fundraising campaign amid the sport’s changing financial landscape. Norvell signed a new deal last spring that nearly doubled his annual salary to $9.9 million. The Seminoles, though, went 2-10 this season. It was the program’s worst record in 50 years. Now, Norvell is doing something to help fund the team’s rebuild.

