Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least 10 people including a family, Palestinian officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian officials say an Israeli strike has killed at least 10 people including a family of four in Gaza City. The strike late Sunday hit a house in Gaza City’s eastern Shijaiyah neighborhood, according to the Health Ministry’s emergency service. Rescuers recovered the bodies of 10 people from under the rubble, including those of two parents and their two children. A separate strike on a school on Sunday in the southern city of Khan Younis killed at least 13 people, according to Nasser Hospital where the bodies were taken. The Israeli military said it had targeted Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants.

