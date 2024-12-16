Who is the alleged Chinese spy with close ties to Britain’s Prince Andrew?

LONDON (AP) — An alleged Chinese spy who cultivated close ties with Prince Andrew said Monday he has done “nothing wrong or unlawful” as Britain’s government faces questions about what it is doing to thwart security threats from China. It’s the most high-profile case in a series of espionage scandals in recent years that involved suspected or confirmed Chinese intelligence-gathering among U.K. politicians and in Britain’s Parliament. Here’s a look at the case of businessman Yang Tengbo. Authorities allege he was working on behalf of an arm of the Chinese Communist Party that is used to influence foreign entities.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.