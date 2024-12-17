After investigating Jan. 6, House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wrapping up their report on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, House Republicans have concluded it’s former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney who should be prosecuted for her work probing the riot. The findings issued Tuesday show the depths to which the Republican Party is working to reinforce Trump’s desire to seek vengeance on his perceived enemies. And it showcases efforts to punish Cheney and other members of the Jan. 6 committee that the president-elect has said should be in jail. House Administration Committee Chairman Barry Loudermilk of Georgia wrote, “until we hold accountable those responsible, and reform our institutions, we will not fully regain trust.” The 128-page interim report arrives as Trump is preparing his return to the White House.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.