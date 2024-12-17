Taipei mayor calls for less confrontation as China continues sending ships, planes near island

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The China-friendly mayor of Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, has called for less confrontation between the sides even as Beijing continues to send warships and fighter jets near the self governing island democracy. Chiang Wan-an was speaking Tuesday at the 15th Taipei-Shanghai Twin-City Forum, which is not sanctioned by Taiwan’s government. China considers Taiwan part of its territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary. Shanghai’s representative, Vice Mayor Hua Yuan, told the 102 participants that, “the people of the two sides are all one family.” Taiwan banned nine Chinese reporters from the gathering, saying they were superfluous, along with a Shanghai official for Taiwan affairs.

