EPA grants California authority to ban sales of new gas cars by 2035. Action faces reversal by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has granted two requests from California to enforce strict standards for vehicle emissions, including a rule aimed at banning sales of new gasoline-powered cars in the state by 2035. The incoming Trump administration is likely to try to reverse the approval. The California rule is stricter than a federal rule adopted this year that tightens emissions standards but does not require sales of electric vehicles. EPA said Wednesday that its review found that opponents of the two waivers did not meet their legal burden to show how either of the rules were inconsistent with the federal Clean Air Act. President-elect Donald Trump has said he will move to revoke all California waivers.

