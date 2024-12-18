Judges in France are delivering verdicts in the Gisèle Pelicot historic rape trial

AVIGNON, France (AP) — A panel of judges in France is delivering verdicts for more than four dozen men charged with aggravated rape and sexual assault on Gisèle Pelicot. The 72-year-old grandmother was knocked out with drugs by her now ex-husband so he and other men could rape her. The five judges are expected to deliver their verdicts on Thursday morning for the 51 men in the case. The appalling abuse inflicted over nearly a decade on Pelicot in what she thought was a loving marriage and her courage during the historic trial have turned her into a feminist hero. The more than three-month-long court hearings galvanized campaigners against sexual violence and spurred calls for tougher measures to stamp out rape culture.

