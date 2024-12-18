Not quite the ‘Girl from Ipanema’, a fur seal’s rare appearance on Rio’s famous beach turns heads

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A fur seal was spotted on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, attracting attention from locals and tourists. The animal is typically seen along Brazil’s coastline during winter and spring, so its appearance a few days before the start of the Southern Hemisphere’s summer was unusual. The seal rested while lifeguards cordoned off the area with tape and flags. A biologist who works at the company that monitors the beach said that “this year we’re having atypical situations” and the seal was taking a break before heading back to sea.

