For thousands of Jews, Israel still doesn’t feel safe after the Oct. 7 attacks. So they’re leaving

LONDON (AP) — Israelis are increasingly moving out of the country since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack shattered any sense of safety. Government statistics estimate that 40,600 people departed long-term during the first seven months of the year, a 59% increase over the same period in 2023. Some 33,000 people have moved into the country since the start of the war, about on-par with other years. Relocation experts say they’ve seen a sharp increase in emigration. And an official from a Tel Aviv hospital says doctors sent overseas on temporary fellowships are hesitating to return. Hamas militants stormed southern Israel, killed 1,200 people and dragged 250 back to Gaza. Since then, Israeli bombing reportedly has killed more than 45,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

