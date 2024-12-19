Former Uvalde schools police chief loses bid to toss criminal charges related to 2022 shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has refused to throw out criminal charges accusing the former Uvalde schools police chief of endangering children in the slow law enforcement response to the 2022 Robb Elementary shooting. The ruling Thursday comes six months after an indictment accused Pete Arredondo of ignoring his active shooter response training and delaying the police response as nearly 400 officers waited more than an hour to confront and kill the gunman. Arredondo has pleaded not guilty. Arredondo says he was improperly charged and that the shooter was responsible for putting the victims in danger. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed.

