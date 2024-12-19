Official says Wisconsin shooter was new student at Christian school where her victims had deep ties

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An official at the Wisconsin school where a student shot and killed a teacher and a fellow student says the 15-year-old was in her first semester there. Families of the two victims, meanwhile, made funeral arrangements public and describe them as people of deep faith. Funerals for 14-year-old Rubi Patricia Vergara and 42-year-old Erin West were announced in obituaries published Wednesday and Thursday. Vergara’s funeral is set for Saturday and West’s is Monday. Police are investigating what motivated the shooter. Investigators say Abundant Life Christian School student Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow killed herself at the school. Two injured students remain hospitalized.

