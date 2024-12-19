Veteran Labour politician Peter Mandelson set to be named UK ambassador to the US

LONDON (AP) — Veteran U.K. Labour Party politician Peter Mandelson will be Britain’s next ambassador to Washington. Mandelson, who served in senior posts in the governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, is expected to take up his job early next year. The announcement is due to come on Friday. The news was first reported by The Times of London newspaper. It was confirmed by two people familiar with the decision, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it has not been formally announced. The current ambassador, Karen Peirce, is due to remain in her post until after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

