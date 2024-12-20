2 men charged in UK with assaulting police in Manchester Airport fracas. No officer will be charged

LONDON (AP) — Two men have been charged with assaulting police during a scuffle in July at Manchester Airport that led to outrage when video showed an officer stomping on a man’s head. The Crown Prosecution Service said Friday that no officers will be charged because it didn’t think they could win a conviction. The incident occurred when police were called to break up a fight in the airport on July 23. Three officers were assaulted with one suffering a broken nose. An officer who was suspended has been allowed to return to the Manchester force.

