Republican candidate for the North Carolina Supreme Court suffers legal setbacks in close race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The trailing Republican in a tight North Carolina Supreme Court race has suffered legal setbacks in his bid to overtake his Democratic rival. First a federal judge refused on Friday to block immediately the State Board of Elections from issuing a certificate that Democratic Associate Justice Allison Riggs won the November election over Republican challenger Jefferson Griffin. U.S. District Judge Richard Myers pointed out that the board has said it still couldn’t happen until early January. Later Friday, the state board dismissed more election protests filed by Griffin and three GOP legislative candidates also involved in close elections. Riggs’ campaign and her allies want Griffin to concede.

