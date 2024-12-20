Sri Lanka’s navy rescues 102 Rohingya refugees found adrift aboard a fishing trawler

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s navy says it has rescued more than 100 people believed to be Rohingya refugees who were found adrift aboard a fishing trawler off the island nation. Navy spokesman Gayan Wickramasuriya said Friday fishermen spotted the refugees, including 25 children and 30 women off Sri Lanka’s northern coast on Thursday. Navy craft then escorted them to a naval base. Wickramasuriya said the navy hasn’t yet confirmed whether the refugees are Rohingya because of communication difficulties. But the navy believes the group to be from Myanmar.

