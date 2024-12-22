A small plane crashes into a Brazilian town popular with tourists and the number of dead is unclear

Local officials say a small plane has crashed into a Brazilian town that is popular with tourists and killed several people. The governor of Rio Grande do Sul state says in a statement on X that no passenger survived the crash Sunday in Gramado town, and that the plane had capacity to carry nine passengers. Authorities did not immediately say how many passengers or crew were on board. Local media say more than a dozen people who were on the ground were taken to hospitals with injuries.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.