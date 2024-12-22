Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain reopens after renovation work in time for the Jubilee Holy Year

ROME (AP) — Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain reopened Sunday after three months of renovations on the 18th-century monument that’s one of the Italian capital’s main attractions. The opening is just in time for the inauguration of the 2025 Jubilee Holy Year that is expected to draw millions of visitors. To manage the overwhelming number of visitors, Rome City officials have been devising a plan to block off the area around the fountain. Visitors will be required to book online and pay 2 euros ($2.20) to enter. Once inside, they will have 30 minutes to enjoy the fountain.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.