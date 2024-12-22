When 2025 arrives, so will the end of the amateur athlete in college sports

It is just about time to say goodbye, once and for all, to the amateur athlete in college sports. The final vestiges of that notion are expected to officially sputter out in 2025. The $2.8 billion antitrust settlement agreed to by the NCAA lays the foundation for players to receive money directly from their schools. As soon as April and certainly by next summer, what was once considered anathema to the entire concept of college sports will become the official norm.

